FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Stock Holdings Decreased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 245,939 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period.

BATS FFEB opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

