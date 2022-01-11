FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

