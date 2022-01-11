FY2021 EPS Estimates for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Reduced by William Blair

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Berkeley Lights in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $92.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $676.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

