FY2021 EPS Estimates for BGC Partners, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BGC Partners in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BGC Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.74.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,944,000 after purchasing an additional 743,214 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 12,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,302,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 411,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 503,992 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

