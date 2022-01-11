FY2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $380.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.31 and a 200-day moving average of $426.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

