FY2021 EPS Estimates for STMicroelectronics Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $66,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

