FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Pason Systems Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report issued on Sunday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.40.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.31. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$12.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$980.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.75 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.