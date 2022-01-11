FY2025 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Increased by Analyst

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $130.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

