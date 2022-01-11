Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 739,100 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRTX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.97. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda West acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

