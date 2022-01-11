GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GGN stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 253,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.