GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
GGN stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
