GamerCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $19.37 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00084939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.84 or 0.07267309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.75 or 1.00037582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,247,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

