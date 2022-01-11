Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,530 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

