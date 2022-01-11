Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in Boeing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,771 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $209.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.27 and its 200-day moving average is $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

