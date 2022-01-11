Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $73.77.

