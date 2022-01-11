Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,812 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34.

