General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,037. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.