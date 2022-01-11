General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Trading Up 1,020%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s stock price was up 1,020% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

General Moly Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. Its properties include the Mount Hope and Liberty molybdenum projects. The company was founded on November 23, 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.