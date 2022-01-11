Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.18. Gevo shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 27,666 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $849.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gevo by 297.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.