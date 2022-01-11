Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of GOOD opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $917.17 million, a PE ratio of 492.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

