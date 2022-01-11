Glassman Wealth Services Buys 103 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $512.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.05. The stock has a market cap of $227.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

