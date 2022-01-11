Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 364.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.48. 537,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,912,004. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $676.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

