Glassman Wealth Services Has $220,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $616.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,611. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

