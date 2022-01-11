Glassman Wealth Services Has $534,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.58. 42,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,899. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.