Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 7,856 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,482,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $401.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

