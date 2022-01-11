Glassman Wealth Services Sells 300 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.68. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,541. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.