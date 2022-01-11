Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of GKOS opened at $48.15 on Friday. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Glaukos by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

