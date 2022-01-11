Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.32 and last traded at $50.88. 14,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 496,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

Get Glaukos alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.