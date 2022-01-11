Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,768,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
