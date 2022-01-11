Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,768,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

