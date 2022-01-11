GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Down 2.8%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,375 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,375 ($18.66). Approximately 1,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 36,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($19.21).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 61.11.

About GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

