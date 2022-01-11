GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.00. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

About GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company was founded by Donald Bellgrau, Richard C. Duke, and Alex Franzusoff on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

