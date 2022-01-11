Goodfood Market (FOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect Goodfood Market to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$79.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.43 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.