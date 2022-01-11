Gourmet Galaxy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $326,277.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $777,386.12 and approximately $326,277.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

