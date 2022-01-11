Govi (GOVI) Hits Market Cap of $9.94 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Govi has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $791,737.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002239 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,385,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

