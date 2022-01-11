Graviocoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00306167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.