Graypoint LLC Buys New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.