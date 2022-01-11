Graypoint LLC Sells 388 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $190.67 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

