Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

