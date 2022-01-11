Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

