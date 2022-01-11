GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GHG opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

