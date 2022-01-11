GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:GHG opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.77%.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.