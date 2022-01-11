GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Announces $0.75 Dividend

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Sunday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 54,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.