Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down to $32.91

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.91, but opened at $31.93. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 4,283 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -182.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

