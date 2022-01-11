Grimm Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Grimm has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $40,782.34 and $886.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001565 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars.

