Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.58. Groupon shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 793,144 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

The stock has a market cap of $683.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,271 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Groupon by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,885 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

