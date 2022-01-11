Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT Lowered to $58.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMAB. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.