GSI Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers comprises 1.9% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -394.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

