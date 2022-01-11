GSI Capital Advisors LLC Sells 79,758 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,758 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for about 3.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 689,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

