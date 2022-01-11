Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $29.29.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.