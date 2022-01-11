Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. 592,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,508,563. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

