Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.34. 82,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

