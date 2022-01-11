Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 85 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.73. 27,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,136. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

